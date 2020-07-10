All apartments in Clearwater
901 Woodley Road.
Location

901 Woodley Road, Clearwater, FL 33764

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,600 sf home is located in Clearwater, FL. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private fully fenced in back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 901 Woodley Road have any available units?
901 Woodley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 Woodley Road have?
Some of 901 Woodley Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Woodley Road currently offering any rent specials?
901 Woodley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Woodley Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 Woodley Road is pet friendly.
Does 901 Woodley Road offer parking?
Yes, 901 Woodley Road offers parking.
Does 901 Woodley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 Woodley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Woodley Road have a pool?
No, 901 Woodley Road does not have a pool.
Does 901 Woodley Road have accessible units?
No, 901 Woodley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Woodley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 Woodley Road does not have units with dishwashers.

