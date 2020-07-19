851 BAYWAY BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Gorgeous available NOW ... Clearwater Point Yacht House 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo with breathtaking views of both the Gulf of Mexico and Intra-Coastal from this top floor condo. This unit can be rented annually for $2200 / mo. The condo has been completely renovated with newer kitchen and bathrooms. New washer and dryer and water heater is in the unit. New window treatment blinds. Enjoy time with friends and family at Clearwater Point with 3 swimming pools, secluded beach, hot tub and BBQ grills and just steps away from the activities, restaurants and entertainment #1 voted Clearwater Beach. No pets or smoking please. Please allow 2 weeks for association application and approvals.