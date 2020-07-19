All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated September 21 2019 at 12:09 AM

851 BAYWAY BOULEVARD

851 Bayway Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

851 Bayway Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Gorgeous available NOW ... Clearwater Point Yacht House 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo with breathtaking views of both the Gulf of Mexico and Intra-Coastal from this top floor condo. This unit can be rented annually for $2200 / mo. The condo has been completely renovated with newer kitchen and bathrooms. New washer and dryer and water heater is in the unit. New window treatment blinds. Enjoy time with friends and family at Clearwater Point with 3 swimming pools, secluded beach, hot tub and BBQ grills and just steps away from the activities, restaurants and entertainment #1 voted Clearwater Beach. No pets or smoking please. Please allow 2 weeks for association application and approvals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 BAYWAY BOULEVARD have any available units?
851 BAYWAY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 851 BAYWAY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 851 BAYWAY BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851 BAYWAY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
851 BAYWAY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 BAYWAY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 851 BAYWAY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 851 BAYWAY BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 851 BAYWAY BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 851 BAYWAY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 851 BAYWAY BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 BAYWAY BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 851 BAYWAY BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 851 BAYWAY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 851 BAYWAY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 851 BAYWAY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 851 BAYWAY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
