830 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub internet access tennis court

BEACH PARADISE -FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM'S & 2 FULL BATH'S- AVAILBLE NOW FOR A MINIMUM 3 MONTH LEASE- UPDATED KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETRY & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & TILE FLOORING -THE LIVING ROOM IS TASTEFULLY FURNISHED WITH A LEATHER SECTIONAL SOFA & AND MOUNTED FLAT SCREEN TV- TILE FLOORING IN LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM-MASTER BEDROOM WITH QUEEN BED AND MOUNTED FLAT SCREEN TV- GUEST BEDROOM HAS SINGLE TWIN BED- LAUNDRY CLOSET WITH STACKED WASHER & DRYER. ADVERTISED PRICE BASED ON A 6 MONTH LEASE- PLEASE INQUIRE FOR PRICING ON SPECIFIC DESIRED MONTHS -RENT INCLUDE'S WATER-SEWER-TRASH-CABLE-INTERNET. LEASE'S LESS THAN 6 MONTHS 1 DAY HAVE AN ADDED 13% TAX.

Clearwater Point offers 3 heated pools, large whirlpool spa, tennis courts and spacious patio deck with barbecue grills and beach-side tables. This Clearwater beach condo has the best of both worlds the serene private beach community , yet a short walk to top rated restaurants, shopping, clearwater yacht club & entertainment. Come see why Clearwater beach is rated #1 beach community by Travelers Choice and USA Today. Our picturesque sunsets, soft sandy beaches & gentle gulf breezes are calling you! Sorry NO pets & NO smoking. Designated parking space is on the upper garage space #128-plenty of guest parking.