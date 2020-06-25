All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:27 AM

826 HOWARD STREET

826 Howard Street · No Longer Available
Location

826 Howard Street, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming One Bedroom Cottage. WATER & ELECTRIC INCLUDED! Fenced Yard, Modern Kitchen, Updated Bath, Secluded Setting Surrounded by Big Trees. Move in Cost: First Months Rent & $1,500- Security Deposit, Pets Considered

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 HOWARD STREET have any available units?
826 HOWARD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 HOWARD STREET have?
Some of 826 HOWARD STREET's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 HOWARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
826 HOWARD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 HOWARD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 826 HOWARD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 826 HOWARD STREET offer parking?
No, 826 HOWARD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 826 HOWARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 HOWARD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 HOWARD STREET have a pool?
No, 826 HOWARD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 826 HOWARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 826 HOWARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 826 HOWARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 826 HOWARD STREET has units with dishwashers.
