Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
821 HARBOR OAK LANE
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

821 HARBOR OAK LANE

821 Harbor Oak Ln · No Longer Available
Location

821 Harbor Oak Ln, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Owner is Realtor. Spacious 4 bedroom, 4 full bath, 2 car garage home with beautiful community pool. $2200 per month on annual lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 HARBOR OAK LANE have any available units?
821 HARBOR OAK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 HARBOR OAK LANE have?
Some of 821 HARBOR OAK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 HARBOR OAK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
821 HARBOR OAK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 HARBOR OAK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 821 HARBOR OAK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 821 HARBOR OAK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 821 HARBOR OAK LANE offers parking.
Does 821 HARBOR OAK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 821 HARBOR OAK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 HARBOR OAK LANE have a pool?
Yes, 821 HARBOR OAK LANE has a pool.
Does 821 HARBOR OAK LANE have accessible units?
No, 821 HARBOR OAK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 821 HARBOR OAK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 HARBOR OAK LANE has units with dishwashers.

