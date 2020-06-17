Rent Calculator
Clearwater, FL
/
821 HARBOR OAK LANE
821 HARBOR OAK LANE
821 Harbor Oak Ln
·
Location
821 Harbor Oak Ln, Clearwater, FL 33756
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Owner is Realtor. Spacious 4 bedroom, 4 full bath, 2 car garage home with beautiful community pool. $2200 per month on annual lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 821 HARBOR OAK LANE have any available units?
821 HARBOR OAK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clearwater Rent Report
.
What amenities does 821 HARBOR OAK LANE have?
Some of 821 HARBOR OAK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 821 HARBOR OAK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
821 HARBOR OAK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 HARBOR OAK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 821 HARBOR OAK LANE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Clearwater
.
Does 821 HARBOR OAK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 821 HARBOR OAK LANE offers parking.
Does 821 HARBOR OAK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 821 HARBOR OAK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 HARBOR OAK LANE have a pool?
Yes, 821 HARBOR OAK LANE has a pool.
Does 821 HARBOR OAK LANE have accessible units?
No, 821 HARBOR OAK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 821 HARBOR OAK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 HARBOR OAK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
