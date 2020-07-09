All apartments in Clearwater
808 South Evergreen Avenue
808 South Evergreen Avenue

808 South Evergreen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

808 South Evergreen Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 South Evergreen Avenue have any available units?
808 South Evergreen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 808 South Evergreen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
808 South Evergreen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 South Evergreen Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 South Evergreen Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 808 South Evergreen Avenue offer parking?
No, 808 South Evergreen Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 808 South Evergreen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 South Evergreen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 South Evergreen Avenue have a pool?
No, 808 South Evergreen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 808 South Evergreen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 808 South Evergreen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 808 South Evergreen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 South Evergreen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 South Evergreen Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 South Evergreen Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

