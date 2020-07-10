808 Palm Bluff St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/69ac4cb05c ---- Cute 2 bedrooms 1. bath duplex located in Clearwater. The large kitchen offers plenty of space and opens to the Living/Dining room which is great for entertaining. This adorable home includes two bedrooms with lots of natural light. Won\'t last long! $800 Monthly Rent $800 Deposit !! Call Johanna Gonzales Cell 8133332332 Please view the youtube video copy and paste link https://youtu.be/lPV-vTyU4Tw $60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month\'s Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance. https://www.dennisrealtyrentals.com/