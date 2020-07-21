All apartments in Clearwater
800 Carlton St
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

800 Carlton St

800 Carlton Street · No Longer Available
Location

800 Carlton Street, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4bdrm/2bath *** Section 8 OK *** $1,595.00 *** Ready Now - 800 Carlton St, Clearwater FL
$1,595.00/month
$1,595.00/security deposit
$39/app fee

Spacious 4bdrm/2bath house. Interior storage and exterior storage shed with washer/dryer hook up. Close to schools, shopping, and beaches!

Spacious Living Room
Separate fenced yard
Storage Shed
Plenty of parking

Near schools, shopping, & beaches with easy access to Airport & Interstate

Rental requirements:
?Stable rental history
?No recent evictions
?Income of 3 times the rent (Unless section 8)
?No recent criminal history
?Decent credit (No landlord debt or delinquent utility accounts)
?Active checking account
?App fee $39/per adult
?Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs:
First, last & deposit (unless section 8), if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required.

Pet policy:
Up to two pets allowed per home at owners discretion based on size, weight, & temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee, which can be increased based on size. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. **Please ask about breed restrictions**

Easy Qualify
Several homes available
Serious inquiries only.
Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262

*** All information is deemed reliable but its accuracy is not guaranteed and the viewer should independently verify all information, recent repairs may cause properties to differ slightly from photos. Rents subject to change based upon current market rate***

(RLNE4282713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

