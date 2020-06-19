All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 800 BAYWAY BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
800 BAYWAY BOULEVARD
Last updated May 9 2020 at 6:32 AM

800 BAYWAY BOULEVARD

800 Bayway Boulevard · (219) 405-7269
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

800 Bayway Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Vacation Rental DAILY WEEKLY AND MONTHLY RENTALS ONLY NO LONG TERM RENTALS.

Pool Side Clearwater Beach Condo.
This studio style condo with a private entrance is just a short few blocks from the famous Clearwater Beach & Pier 60. Located on the inter-coastal water, near the base of Sand Key Bridge. Walking distance to the Beach, Restaurants & Shops. You will love the quiet area! Just 3 steps to the pool! Check out Clearwater Beach Yacht club & beautiful boats outside your door! Sleeper sofa, 55” flat screen, beach chairs & umbrella, fishing poles, cooler,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 BAYWAY BOULEVARD have any available units?
800 BAYWAY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 BAYWAY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 800 BAYWAY BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 BAYWAY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
800 BAYWAY BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 BAYWAY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 800 BAYWAY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 800 BAYWAY BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 800 BAYWAY BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 800 BAYWAY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 BAYWAY BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 BAYWAY BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 800 BAYWAY BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 800 BAYWAY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 800 BAYWAY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 800 BAYWAY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 BAYWAY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 800 BAYWAY BOULEVARD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity