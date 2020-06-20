647 N Keene Rd, Unit A

Amenities

Remodeled Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Apartment - This remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 bath apartment is centrally located in Clearwater. Located directly adjacent to a golf course, one block from the sports complex, close to restaurants and shopping, easy drive to the beach, or the Country Campbell Causeway. The unit is bright, clean, and move-in ready!

Apply today!



***Second Application- HOA Approval Needed- Processing Time 15-20 Days***



Terms:

-$1375.00/month (12-month lease)

-Security deposit starting $1375.00

-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18

-A tenant must show proof of at least 3 times the rent verified by

employer

-Wireless Internet Ready

-Cable Ready

-Cooling System: Central Air

-Washer and Dryer Hookup

-1,115 Square Feet



-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (Under 75 pounds).

-Non-Aggressive breeds only

-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet



For additional information, please call 1(727) 325-6136 or Email: 647-n-keene-rd@rent.dynasty.com



(RLNE2705074)