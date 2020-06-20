647 N Keene Rd, Unit A

Amenities
Remodeled Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Apartment - This remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 bath apartment is centrally located in Clearwater. Located directly adjacent to a golf course, one block from the sports complex, close to restaurants and shopping, easy drive to the beach, or the Country Campbell Causeway. The unit is bright, clean, and move-in ready!
Apply today!
***Second Application- HOA Approval Needed- Processing Time 15-20 Days***
Terms:
-$1375.00/month (12-month lease)
-Security deposit starting $1375.00
-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18
-A tenant must show proof of at least 3 times the rent verified by
employer
-Wireless Internet Ready
-Cable Ready
-Cooling System: Central Air
-Washer and Dryer Hookup
-1,115 Square Feet
-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (Under 75 pounds).
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet
For additional information, please call 1(727) 325-6136 or Email: 647-n-keene-rd@rent.dynasty.com
(RLNE2705074)