All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 647 N Keene Rd, Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
647 N Keene Rd, Unit A
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:04 AM

647 N Keene Rd, Unit A

647 North Keene Road · (727) 325-6136
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

647 North Keene Road, Clearwater, FL 33755

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 647 N Keene Rd, Unit A · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
internet access
Remodeled Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Apartment - This remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 bath apartment is centrally located in Clearwater. Located directly adjacent to a golf course, one block from the sports complex, close to restaurants and shopping, easy drive to the beach, or the Country Campbell Causeway. The unit is bright, clean, and move-in ready!
Apply today!

***Second Application- HOA Approval Needed- Processing Time 15-20 Days***

Terms:
-$1375.00/month (12-month lease)
-Security deposit starting $1375.00
-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18
-A tenant must show proof of at least 3 times the rent verified by
employer
-Wireless Internet Ready
-Cable Ready
-Cooling System: Central Air
-Washer and Dryer Hookup
-1,115 Square Feet

-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (Under 75 pounds).
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet

For additional information, please call 1(727) 325-6136 or Email: 647-n-keene-rd@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE2705074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 647 N Keene Rd, Unit A have any available units?
647 N Keene Rd, Unit A has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 647 N Keene Rd, Unit A have?
Some of 647 N Keene Rd, Unit A's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 647 N Keene Rd, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
647 N Keene Rd, Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 647 N Keene Rd, Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 647 N Keene Rd, Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 647 N Keene Rd, Unit A offer parking?
No, 647 N Keene Rd, Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 647 N Keene Rd, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 647 N Keene Rd, Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 647 N Keene Rd, Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 647 N Keene Rd, Unit A has a pool.
Does 647 N Keene Rd, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 647 N Keene Rd, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 647 N Keene Rd, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 647 N Keene Rd, Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 647 N Keene Rd, Unit A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity