6 S Orion Avenue
6 S Orion Avenue

6 South Orion Avenue · No Longer Available
6 South Orion Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33765

air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,224 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 6 S Orion Avenue have any available units?
6 S Orion Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 S Orion Avenue have?
Some of 6 S Orion Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 S Orion Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6 S Orion Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 S Orion Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 S Orion Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6 S Orion Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6 S Orion Avenue offers parking.
Does 6 S Orion Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 S Orion Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 S Orion Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6 S Orion Avenue has a pool.
Does 6 S Orion Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6 S Orion Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6 S Orion Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 S Orion Avenue has units with dishwashers.
