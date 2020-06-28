All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 521 S CREST AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
521 S CREST AVENUE
Last updated October 12 2019 at 1:11 AM

521 S CREST AVENUE

521 South Crest Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

521 South Crest Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location location location close to all major shopping and roads. cute 2 bedroom 1 bath single family residence with one car garage. Washer dryer hook up. Just painted.. make your appointment today. Available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 S CREST AVENUE have any available units?
521 S CREST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 S CREST AVENUE have?
Some of 521 S CREST AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 S CREST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
521 S CREST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 S CREST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 521 S CREST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 521 S CREST AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 521 S CREST AVENUE offers parking.
Does 521 S CREST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 S CREST AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 S CREST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 521 S CREST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 521 S CREST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 521 S CREST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 521 S CREST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 S CREST AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St
Clearwater, FL 33756
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa