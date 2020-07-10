All apartments in Clearwater
519 Plumosa Ave 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

519 Plumosa Ave 1

519 Plumosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

519 Plumosa Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f706c1c035 ----
Spacious 1 Bedroom, 1 bath unit freshly painted, title throughout and nicely
maintained in a quiet setting of 4 units Great central location to both downtown
Clearwater and the beaches. All Utilities are included, Water, Sewer, Electric
and Garbage.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 Plumosa Ave 1 have any available units?
519 Plumosa Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 519 Plumosa Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
519 Plumosa Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 Plumosa Ave 1 pet-friendly?
No, 519 Plumosa Ave 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 519 Plumosa Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 519 Plumosa Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 519 Plumosa Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 Plumosa Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 Plumosa Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 519 Plumosa Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 519 Plumosa Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 519 Plumosa Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 519 Plumosa Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 Plumosa Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 519 Plumosa Ave 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 519 Plumosa Ave 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

