519 Plumosa Ave 1

Spacious 1 Bedroom, 1 bath unit freshly painted, title throughout and nicely

maintained in a quiet setting of 4 units Great central location to both downtown

Clearwater and the beaches. All Utilities are included, Water, Sewer, Electric

and Garbage.



