Last updated November 24 2019 at 10:07 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5 S ORION AVENUE
5 South Orion Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5 South Orion Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33765
Amenities
hardwood floors
pool
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
SHORT TERM LEASE. Great location. Beautiful birdcage pool with brick pavers. Nice size yard. Spacious family room with vaulted ceilings. Gorgeous hardwood floors. Move right in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5 S ORION AVENUE have any available units?
5 S ORION AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clearwater Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5 S ORION AVENUE have?
Some of 5 S ORION AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5 S ORION AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5 S ORION AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 S ORION AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5 S ORION AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clearwater
.
Does 5 S ORION AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5 S ORION AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5 S ORION AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 S ORION AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 S ORION AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 5 S ORION AVENUE has a pool.
Does 5 S ORION AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5 S ORION AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5 S ORION AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 S ORION AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
