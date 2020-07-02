All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM

3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE

3503 Brigadoon Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3503 Brigadoon Circle, Clearwater, FL 33759

Amenities

in unit laundry
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
Ready Nov 8.
Call/Text Kyle Jones
Lovely two story 2 bedroom 2.5 Townhouse. Washer/Dryer included.
Move in funds: $50 app fee per adult, 1st months rent, $1295 deposit, $125 admin fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE have any available units?
3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa