Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE
3503 Brigadoon Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Clearwater
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location
3503 Brigadoon Circle, Clearwater, FL 33759
Amenities
in unit laundry
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
Ready Nov 8.
Call/Text Kyle Jones
Lovely two story 2 bedroom 2.5 Townhouse. Washer/Dryer included.
Move in funds: $50 app fee per adult, 1st months rent, $1295 deposit, $125 admin fee
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE have any available units?
3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clearwater Rent Report
.
Is 3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clearwater
.
Does 3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3503 BRIGADOON CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
