Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
3371 LAKE SHORE LANE
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:36 AM

3371 LAKE SHORE LANE

3371 Lake Shore Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3371 Lake Shore Lane, Clearwater, FL 33761

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This will not last single family 1 story pool home.
Split bedroom. Tile throughout, carpet in all bedrooms.Screened in pool. Large fenced in backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3371 LAKE SHORE LANE have any available units?
3371 LAKE SHORE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 3371 LAKE SHORE LANE have?
Some of 3371 LAKE SHORE LANE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3371 LAKE SHORE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3371 LAKE SHORE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3371 LAKE SHORE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3371 LAKE SHORE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 3371 LAKE SHORE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3371 LAKE SHORE LANE offers parking.
Does 3371 LAKE SHORE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3371 LAKE SHORE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3371 LAKE SHORE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 3371 LAKE SHORE LANE has a pool.
Does 3371 LAKE SHORE LANE have accessible units?
No, 3371 LAKE SHORE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3371 LAKE SHORE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3371 LAKE SHORE LANE has units with dishwashers.

