3203 LANDMARK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool guest parking hot tub

Perfect location! Welcome to the pristine community of Landmark Place! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1215 sq. ft. condo is located on the 2nd floor, which is the top floor of the building. A separate dining area joins the kitchen with pass through to the large living room with vaulted ceilings. Enjoy the relaxing pond view from the screened balcony, which is also accessible from the master bedroom. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and updated shower. Spacious second bedroom, inside utility room with washer and dryer, and plenty of extra closet and storage space throughout. This well-maintained and quiet complex has a beautiful community pool and spa with convenient carwash area. There is a designated parking spot in front of the building, with plenty of additional guest parking. Freshly painted and move in ready! Water, sewer, trash and basic cable is included in the rent. This is a non-smoking and pet-free residence.