3203 LANDMARK DRIVE

3203 Landmark Drive · (727) 642-0255
3203 Landmark Drive, Clearwater, FL 33761

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2202 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
Perfect location! Welcome to the pristine community of Landmark Place! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1215 sq. ft. condo is located on the 2nd floor, which is the top floor of the building. A separate dining area joins the kitchen with pass through to the large living room with vaulted ceilings. Enjoy the relaxing pond view from the screened balcony, which is also accessible from the master bedroom. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and updated shower. Spacious second bedroom, inside utility room with washer and dryer, and plenty of extra closet and storage space throughout. This well-maintained and quiet complex has a beautiful community pool and spa with convenient carwash area. There is a designated parking spot in front of the building, with plenty of additional guest parking. Freshly painted and move in ready! Water, sewer, trash and basic cable is included in the rent. This is a non-smoking and pet-free residence.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Does 3203 LANDMARK DRIVE have any available units?
3203 LANDMARK DRIVE has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 3203 LANDMARK DRIVE have?
Some of 3203 LANDMARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3203 LANDMARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3203 LANDMARK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3203 LANDMARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3203 LANDMARK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3203 LANDMARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3203 LANDMARK DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 3203 LANDMARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3203 LANDMARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3203 LANDMARK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3203 LANDMARK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3203 LANDMARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3203 LANDMARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3203 LANDMARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3203 LANDMARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
