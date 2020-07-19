Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3150 San Jose St
3150 San Jose Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3150 San Jose Street, Clearwater, FL 33759
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
dog park
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Call Thomas Gaspari at 727-642-3678 for more info on this 4 BR pool home.
Split floor plan
Fresh paint & new carpet
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3150 San Jose St have any available units?
3150 San Jose St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clearwater Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3150 San Jose St have?
Some of 3150 San Jose St's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3150 San Jose St currently offering any rent specials?
3150 San Jose St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3150 San Jose St pet-friendly?
No, 3150 San Jose St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clearwater
.
Does 3150 San Jose St offer parking?
Yes, 3150 San Jose St offers parking.
Does 3150 San Jose St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3150 San Jose St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3150 San Jose St have a pool?
Yes, 3150 San Jose St has a pool.
Does 3150 San Jose St have accessible units?
No, 3150 San Jose St does not have accessible units.
Does 3150 San Jose St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3150 San Jose St has units with dishwashers.
