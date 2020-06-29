Rent Calculator
Clearwater, FL
306 N MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE
306 N MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE
306 North Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
306 North Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755
Amenities
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious one bedroom and one bathroom duplex available Nov 1st. Very close to the beaches and downtown Clearwater.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 306 N MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE have any available units?
306 N MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clearwater Rent Report
.
Is 306 N MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
306 N MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 N MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 306 N MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clearwater
.
Does 306 N MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE offer parking?
No, 306 N MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 306 N MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 N MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 N MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE have a pool?
No, 306 N MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 306 N MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 306 N MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 306 N MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 N MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 N MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 N MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
