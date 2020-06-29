All apartments in Clearwater
305 S SATURN AVENUE
305 S SATURN AVENUE

305 South Saturn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

305 South Saturn Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
One bedroom, one bath duplex. Just painted, laminated flooring. Heat and air conditioned. Close to Gulf to Bay. Background check and proof of income is required. No age restrictions. No pets or smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 S SATURN AVENUE have any available units?
305 S SATURN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 305 S SATURN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
305 S SATURN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 S SATURN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 305 S SATURN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 305 S SATURN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 305 S SATURN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 305 S SATURN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 S SATURN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 S SATURN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 305 S SATURN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 305 S SATURN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 305 S SATURN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 305 S SATURN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 S SATURN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 S SATURN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 305 S SATURN AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
