One bedroom, one bath duplex. Just painted, laminated flooring. Heat and air conditioned. Close to Gulf to Bay. Background check and proof of income is required. No age restrictions. No pets or smoking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 305 S SATURN AVENUE have any available units?
305 S SATURN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 305 S SATURN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
305 S SATURN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.