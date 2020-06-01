Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 3048 Eastland Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
3048 Eastland Blvd
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:48 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3048 Eastland Blvd
3048 Eastland Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3048 Eastland Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33761
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Call Nicole Gauntt (609) 790-0253 more info on this 2nd floor unit 2 bedroom 2 bath unit in Countryside area.
Near Community pool,near shopping
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3048 Eastland Blvd have any available units?
3048 Eastland Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clearwater Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3048 Eastland Blvd have?
Some of 3048 Eastland Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3048 Eastland Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3048 Eastland Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3048 Eastland Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3048 Eastland Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clearwater
.
Does 3048 Eastland Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3048 Eastland Blvd offers parking.
Does 3048 Eastland Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3048 Eastland Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3048 Eastland Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 3048 Eastland Blvd has a pool.
Does 3048 Eastland Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3048 Eastland Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3048 Eastland Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3048 Eastland Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St
Clearwater, FL 33756
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762
Similar Pages
Clearwater 1 Bedrooms
Clearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with Gym
Clearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FL
Valrico, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Ultimate Medical Academy-Clearwater
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa