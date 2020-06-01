All apartments in Clearwater
3048 Eastland Blvd

3048 Eastland Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3048 Eastland Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33761

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
Call Nicole Gauntt (609) 790-0253 more info on this 2nd floor unit 2 bedroom 2 bath unit in Countryside area.
Near Community pool,near shopping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

