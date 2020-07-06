All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

3038 Eastland Blvd

3038 Eastland Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3038 Eastland Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33761

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
Nice condo for rent. - Property Id: 188881

Beautiful 1 bedroom condo. This unit has an updated kitchen and bath. The kitchen has newer appliances and is fantastic condition. Location, location, location; what a great neighborhood. Walk to the Bank, Publix, Starbucks, restaurants, and bus stop. The complex has a community pool and clubhouse. This condo has a designated parking spot and also guest parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188881
Property Id 188881

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5392369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3038 Eastland Blvd have any available units?
3038 Eastland Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 3038 Eastland Blvd have?
Some of 3038 Eastland Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3038 Eastland Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3038 Eastland Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3038 Eastland Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3038 Eastland Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 3038 Eastland Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3038 Eastland Blvd offers parking.
Does 3038 Eastland Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3038 Eastland Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3038 Eastland Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 3038 Eastland Blvd has a pool.
Does 3038 Eastland Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3038 Eastland Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3038 Eastland Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3038 Eastland Blvd has units with dishwashers.

