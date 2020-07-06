3038 Eastland Blvd

Amenities
Nice condo for rent. - Property Id: 188881
Beautiful 1 bedroom condo. This unit has an updated kitchen and bath. The kitchen has newer appliances and is fantastic condition. Location, location, location; what a great neighborhood. Walk to the Bank, Publix, Starbucks, restaurants, and bus stop. The complex has a community pool and clubhouse. This condo has a designated parking spot and also guest parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188881
Property Id 188881
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5392369)