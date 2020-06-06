All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:22 AM

298 SKIFF POINT

298 Skiff Point · No Longer Available
Location

298 Skiff Point, Clearwater, FL 33767
Island Estate

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Enjoy panoramic water views of Clearwater Harbor & Intracoastal Waterway from this beautifully updated and tastefully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit in Island Estates in Clearwater Beach. New kitchen, bathrooms, fixtures and new floors throughout, appliances including washer & dryer. The light & bright kitchen with breakfast bar has been completely updated with white cabinets, granite counter tops, & stainless steel appliances. The living room sliding glass doors open to a private balcony where you can relax and enjoy the water views. Spacious maser suite has large windows, walk-in-closet & updated master bath. The building is located within walking or biking distance to Clearwater Beach, Publix grocery store, pharmacy, banks, gas station, numerous restaurants, and the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 298 SKIFF POINT have any available units?
298 SKIFF POINT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 298 SKIFF POINT have?
Some of 298 SKIFF POINT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 298 SKIFF POINT currently offering any rent specials?
298 SKIFF POINT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 298 SKIFF POINT pet-friendly?
No, 298 SKIFF POINT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 298 SKIFF POINT offer parking?
No, 298 SKIFF POINT does not offer parking.
Does 298 SKIFF POINT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 298 SKIFF POINT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 298 SKIFF POINT have a pool?
Yes, 298 SKIFF POINT has a pool.
Does 298 SKIFF POINT have accessible units?
No, 298 SKIFF POINT does not have accessible units.
Does 298 SKIFF POINT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 298 SKIFF POINT has units with dishwashers.
