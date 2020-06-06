298 SKIFF POINT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator pool

Enjoy panoramic water views of Clearwater Harbor & Intracoastal Waterway from this beautifully updated and tastefully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit in Island Estates in Clearwater Beach. New kitchen, bathrooms, fixtures and new floors throughout, appliances including washer & dryer. The light & bright kitchen with breakfast bar has been completely updated with white cabinets, granite counter tops, & stainless steel appliances. The living room sliding glass doors open to a private balcony where you can relax and enjoy the water views. Spacious maser suite has large windows, walk-in-closet & updated master bath. The building is located within walking or biking distance to Clearwater Beach, Publix grocery store, pharmacy, banks, gas station, numerous restaurants, and the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.