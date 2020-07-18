Rent Calculator
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2882 Sarah Drive
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2882 Sarah Drive
2882 Sarah Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2882 Sarah Drive, Clearwater, FL 33759
Amenities
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
garage
(RLNE4786494)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2882 Sarah Drive have any available units?
2882 Sarah Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clearwater Rent Report
.
Is 2882 Sarah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2882 Sarah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2882 Sarah Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2882 Sarah Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clearwater
.
Does 2882 Sarah Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2882 Sarah Drive offers parking.
Does 2882 Sarah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2882 Sarah Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2882 Sarah Drive have a pool?
No, 2882 Sarah Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2882 Sarah Drive have accessible units?
No, 2882 Sarah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2882 Sarah Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2882 Sarah Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2882 Sarah Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2882 Sarah Drive has units with air conditioning.
