All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE

2873 Kingswood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2873 Kingswood Drive, Clearwater, FL 33759

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Corner Lot Home. Large Family Room. Tile Flooring throughout the entire property. Freshly Painted with new Blinds.
Updated Bathroom. 1 Car Garage. Large Backyard. Located Close to Shopping and Entertainment. 1 Small Pet with Non-Refund Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St
Clearwater, FL 33756
The Palms at Countryside Apartments
25350 US-19 North
Clearwater, FL 33763

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymsClearwater Pet Friendly Places
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa