Nice 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Corner Lot Home. Large Family Room. Tile Flooring throughout the entire property. Freshly Painted with new Blinds. Updated Bathroom. 1 Car Garage. Large Backyard. Located Close to Shopping and Entertainment. 1 Small Pet with Non-Refund Deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2873 KINGSWOOD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.