Clearwater, FL
2782 Quail Hollow Road East
Last updated July 30 2019 at 4:23 AM

2782 Quail Hollow Road East

2782 Quail Hollow Road East · No Longer Available
Location

2782 Quail Hollow Road East, Clearwater, FL 33761
Oak Forest of Countryside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Clearwater one-story home offers a air conditioned sun room, a patio, a kitchen island with breakfast bar, and a two-car garage. This home has been tastefully renovated and is move in ready with all appliances including washer and dryer. Upon walking inside, you will quickly notice that this is the absolute best interior on a rental you will see in this price range. The pictures cannot describe this property. The back yard is fully fenced in for the safety of your children and/or pets! To obtain more information on this property, schedule an appointment, or submit an application please call or text (702) 483-7281

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2782 Quail Hollow Road East have any available units?
2782 Quail Hollow Road East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2782 Quail Hollow Road East have?
Some of 2782 Quail Hollow Road East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2782 Quail Hollow Road East currently offering any rent specials?
2782 Quail Hollow Road East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2782 Quail Hollow Road East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2782 Quail Hollow Road East is pet friendly.
Does 2782 Quail Hollow Road East offer parking?
Yes, 2782 Quail Hollow Road East offers parking.
Does 2782 Quail Hollow Road East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2782 Quail Hollow Road East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2782 Quail Hollow Road East have a pool?
No, 2782 Quail Hollow Road East does not have a pool.
Does 2782 Quail Hollow Road East have accessible units?
No, 2782 Quail Hollow Road East does not have accessible units.
Does 2782 Quail Hollow Road East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2782 Quail Hollow Road East does not have units with dishwashers.

