2782 Quail Hollow Road East

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This Clearwater one-story home offers a air conditioned sun room, a patio, a kitchen island with breakfast bar, and a two-car garage. This home has been tastefully renovated and is move in ready with all appliances including washer and dryer. Upon walking inside, you will quickly notice that this is the absolute best interior on a rental you will see in this price range. The pictures cannot describe this property. The back yard is fully fenced in for the safety of your children and/or pets! To obtain more information on this property, schedule an appointment, or submit an application please call or text (702) 483-7281