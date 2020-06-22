All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:37 AM

2741 VIA CIPRIANI

2741 via Cipriani · No Longer Available
Location

2741 via Cipriani, Clearwater, FL 33764

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
- *WATERFRONT / FURNISHED 3 BED/2 BATH / CONDO IN GRAND BELLAGIO, RESORT LIVING AND ITS BEST , NO PETS, The LOWEST PRICE 3 Bed / Waterfront Unit !!! WILL NOT LAST LONG , This is a must see, 3rd Floor condo with a beautiful waterviews from all rooms. Just steps away form the bay and resort style amenities. Updated Tile Flooring, Granite Counter Tops, Appliances, Ac System, Water Heater and more.This Community features a 24/7 Fitness Center, Waterfront Pool & Spa. Tanning & Sauna. Plus a 1.5 Waterfront Lighted Walking Path, Complementary kayaks, Designated fishing area, Tennis courts, and volleyball court, A 62-slip Marina, Car wash station and barbecue grills throughout the community. Easy Commute to Shopping, Airport, and Area Beaches ,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2741 VIA CIPRIANI have any available units?
2741 VIA CIPRIANI doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2741 VIA CIPRIANI have?
Some of 2741 VIA CIPRIANI's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2741 VIA CIPRIANI currently offering any rent specials?
2741 VIA CIPRIANI isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2741 VIA CIPRIANI pet-friendly?
No, 2741 VIA CIPRIANI is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2741 VIA CIPRIANI offer parking?
Yes, 2741 VIA CIPRIANI does offer parking.
Does 2741 VIA CIPRIANI have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2741 VIA CIPRIANI offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2741 VIA CIPRIANI have a pool?
Yes, 2741 VIA CIPRIANI has a pool.
Does 2741 VIA CIPRIANI have accessible units?
No, 2741 VIA CIPRIANI does not have accessible units.
Does 2741 VIA CIPRIANI have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2741 VIA CIPRIANI has units with dishwashers.
