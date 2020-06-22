2741 VIA CIPRIANI

Amenities

- *WATERFRONT / FURNISHED 3 BED/2 BATH / CONDO IN GRAND BELLAGIO, RESORT LIVING AND ITS BEST , NO PETS, The LOWEST PRICE 3 Bed / Waterfront Unit !!! WILL NOT LAST LONG , This is a must see, 3rd Floor condo with a beautiful waterviews from all rooms. Just steps away form the bay and resort style amenities. Updated Tile Flooring, Granite Counter Tops, Appliances, Ac System, Water Heater and more.This Community features a 24/7 Fitness Center, Waterfront Pool & Spa. Tanning & Sauna. Plus a 1.5 Waterfront Lighted Walking Path, Complementary kayaks, Designated fishing area, Tennis courts, and volleyball court, A 62-slip Marina, Car wash station and barbecue grills throughout the community. Easy Commute to Shopping, Airport, and Area Beaches ,