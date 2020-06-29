All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 27 North Belcher Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
27 North Belcher Road
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

27 North Belcher Road

27 South Belcher Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

27 South Belcher Road, Clearwater, FL 33765

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
Live the Clearwater/Dunedin lifestyle Conveniently located to major hwys, Int' Airports, beaches, & shopping!!! Enjoy World famous beaches & preserves, Honeymoon Island! Minutes to Tampa, Clearwater, & St Pete. Coast Guard & Military welcome... For more information on this property contact Robert Clark @ 727-692-0349.

SPECIAL: Ask about specials

"Its Just That Easy"

A-Team Apartment Rentals!

Robert Clark 727-692-0349

Licensed Real Estate Agent

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/27-n-belcher-rd-clearwater-fl-33765-usa/30939f5f-718e-46a7-bca9-dd865e1d84d0

(RLNE5657998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 North Belcher Road have any available units?
27 North Belcher Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 North Belcher Road have?
Some of 27 North Belcher Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 North Belcher Road currently offering any rent specials?
27 North Belcher Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 North Belcher Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 27 North Belcher Road is pet friendly.
Does 27 North Belcher Road offer parking?
Yes, 27 North Belcher Road offers parking.
Does 27 North Belcher Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 North Belcher Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 North Belcher Road have a pool?
Yes, 27 North Belcher Road has a pool.
Does 27 North Belcher Road have accessible units?
No, 27 North Belcher Road does not have accessible units.
Does 27 North Belcher Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 North Belcher Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa