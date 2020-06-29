All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 2690 Enterprise Road East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2690 Enterprise Road East
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:07 PM

2690 Enterprise Road East

2690 Enterprise Road East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2690 Enterprise Road East, Clearwater, FL 33759

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home. Cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff contributes to a higher standard of living. Convenient shopping, award-winning schools, local museums and parks are all close at hand, with sponsored activities to develop new hobbies while getting to know your neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2690 Enterprise Road East have any available units?
2690 Enterprise Road East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2690 Enterprise Road East have?
Some of 2690 Enterprise Road East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2690 Enterprise Road East currently offering any rent specials?
2690 Enterprise Road East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2690 Enterprise Road East pet-friendly?
No, 2690 Enterprise Road East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2690 Enterprise Road East offer parking?
No, 2690 Enterprise Road East does not offer parking.
Does 2690 Enterprise Road East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2690 Enterprise Road East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2690 Enterprise Road East have a pool?
Yes, 2690 Enterprise Road East has a pool.
Does 2690 Enterprise Road East have accessible units?
No, 2690 Enterprise Road East does not have accessible units.
Does 2690 Enterprise Road East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2690 Enterprise Road East does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa