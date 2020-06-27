All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 2632 ENTERPRISE ROAD E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2632 ENTERPRISE ROAD E
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

2632 ENTERPRISE ROAD E

2632 Enterprise Road East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2632 Enterprise Road East, Clearwater, FL 33759

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful 2 bed 2 bathroom single story condo in the Countryside area of Clearwater. Parking infant of the front door with a covered carport. Gorgeous hardwood floors through the main living room area. Wet bar with granite counter top. Updated kitchen features wood cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Enclosed travertine floors lanai at the back of the home great for hanging out and relaxing. Two large bedrooms with Plenty of closet spaces in both. Walking distance to restaurants, countryside mall and all kinds of entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2632 ENTERPRISE ROAD E have any available units?
2632 ENTERPRISE ROAD E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2632 ENTERPRISE ROAD E have?
Some of 2632 ENTERPRISE ROAD E's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2632 ENTERPRISE ROAD E currently offering any rent specials?
2632 ENTERPRISE ROAD E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2632 ENTERPRISE ROAD E pet-friendly?
No, 2632 ENTERPRISE ROAD E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2632 ENTERPRISE ROAD E offer parking?
Yes, 2632 ENTERPRISE ROAD E offers parking.
Does 2632 ENTERPRISE ROAD E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2632 ENTERPRISE ROAD E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2632 ENTERPRISE ROAD E have a pool?
No, 2632 ENTERPRISE ROAD E does not have a pool.
Does 2632 ENTERPRISE ROAD E have accessible units?
No, 2632 ENTERPRISE ROAD E does not have accessible units.
Does 2632 ENTERPRISE ROAD E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2632 ENTERPRISE ROAD E has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St
Clearwater, FL 33756
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa