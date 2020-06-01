2593 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool elevator bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator pool bbq/grill

***55+ which means at least 1 person must be 55 or older**** Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 bath, over 1500 sq foot condo that overlooks the pool and garden area. This wonderful condo is located on the third floor, corner unit and has vaulted ceilings and two balconies. The building has an elevator. Two bedrooms have large patio doors leading out to the balcony which is perfect for drinking your morning coffee. The living area is large and has an open concept. The dining room is separate and can fit a large 6 seater table. The master bedroom has a large master bath; with a large vanity and a walk in closet. The BEST thing about this condo is that you are right next door to the Countryside mall and restaurants and shops. You can walk to Grillsmith restaurant, Starbucks or the movies. Call today to schedule a viewing.