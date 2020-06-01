All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:31 AM

2593 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD

2593 Countryside Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2593 Countryside Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33761
Inverness Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
elevator
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
***55+ which means at least 1 person must be 55 or older**** Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 bath, over 1500 sq foot condo that overlooks the pool and garden area. This wonderful condo is located on the third floor, corner unit and has vaulted ceilings and two balconies. The building has an elevator. Two bedrooms have large patio doors leading out to the balcony which is perfect for drinking your morning coffee. The living area is large and has an open concept. The dining room is separate and can fit a large 6 seater table. The master bedroom has a large master bath; with a large vanity and a walk in closet. The BEST thing about this condo is that you are right next door to the Countryside mall and restaurants and shops. You can walk to Grillsmith restaurant, Starbucks or the movies. Call today to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2593 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD have any available units?
2593 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2593 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2593 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2593 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2593 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2593 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2593 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2593 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 2593 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 2593 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2593 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2593 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 2593 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 2593 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2593 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2593 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2593 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

