Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom plus den 2.5 bath open floor plan townhome in sought after clearwater / easy access to Tampa / minutes to beach tons to do great area lots of dining and shopping options . 1 oversized garage , 2 balconies back to private conservation area .. easy access to progress energy trail. Granite counter solid wood kitchen with breakfast bar opens to spacious living room / dining room. This is a must see Rental!!!!