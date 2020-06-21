Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 2504 Brigadoon Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2504 Brigadoon Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2504 Brigadoon Dr
2504 Brigadoon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2504 Brigadoon Drive, Clearwater, FL 33759
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Call Melissa Rosario 813-857-6577 for more info on this 2 bedroom 2.5 bath unit. Clean & bright.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2504 Brigadoon Dr have any available units?
2504 Brigadoon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clearwater Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2504 Brigadoon Dr have?
Some of 2504 Brigadoon Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2504 Brigadoon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Brigadoon Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Brigadoon Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2504 Brigadoon Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clearwater
.
Does 2504 Brigadoon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2504 Brigadoon Dr does offer parking.
Does 2504 Brigadoon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 Brigadoon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Brigadoon Dr have a pool?
No, 2504 Brigadoon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2504 Brigadoon Dr have accessible units?
No, 2504 Brigadoon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Brigadoon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2504 Brigadoon Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St
Clearwater, FL 33756
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755
Similar Pages
Clearwater 1 Bedrooms
Clearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with Gym
Clearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FL
Valrico, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Ultimate Medical Academy-Clearwater
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa