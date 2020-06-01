Very nice area. Nice and clean. First floor. Very Large master bedroom. Central Air and Heat. Large inside laundry room. Screened balcony. Water/Sewer/Garbage is included. Secured entrance/lobby. Owner is licensed real estate broker.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Some of 2476 SHARKEY ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
