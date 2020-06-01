All apartments in Clearwater
2476 SHARKEY ROAD

Location

2476 Sharkey Road, Clearwater, FL 33765

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
lobby
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
lobby
Very nice area. Nice and clean. First floor. Very Large master bedroom. Central Air and Heat. Large inside laundry room. Screened balcony. Water/Sewer/Garbage is included. Secured entrance/lobby. Owner is licensed real estate broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2476 SHARKEY ROAD have any available units?
2476 SHARKEY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2476 SHARKEY ROAD have?
Some of 2476 SHARKEY ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2476 SHARKEY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2476 SHARKEY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2476 SHARKEY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2476 SHARKEY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2476 SHARKEY ROAD offer parking?
No, 2476 SHARKEY ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2476 SHARKEY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2476 SHARKEY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2476 SHARKEY ROAD have a pool?
No, 2476 SHARKEY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2476 SHARKEY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2476 SHARKEY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2476 SHARKEY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2476 SHARKEY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
