2465 NORTHSIDE DRIVE
Last updated February 6 2020 at 3:52 AM

2465 NORTHSIDE DRIVE

2465 Northside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2465 Northside Drive, Clearwater, FL 33761
Woodland Villas

Amenities

putting green
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
putting green
A very nice unit in 55+ and older community of Woodland Villas. New carpet and paint. Rear of unit overlooks courtyard. Beautiful pool area with putting green. Covered parking. 1 small cat (16 lbs max) is allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2465 NORTHSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
2465 NORTHSIDE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2465 NORTHSIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 2465 NORTHSIDE DRIVE's amenities include putting green, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2465 NORTHSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2465 NORTHSIDE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2465 NORTHSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2465 NORTHSIDE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2465 NORTHSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2465 NORTHSIDE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2465 NORTHSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2465 NORTHSIDE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2465 NORTHSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2465 NORTHSIDE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2465 NORTHSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2465 NORTHSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2465 NORTHSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2465 NORTHSIDE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.

