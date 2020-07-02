All apartments in Clearwater
240 N Bayshore Blvd Apt 204
240 N Bayshore Blvd Apt 204

240 North Bayshore Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

240 North Bayshore Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33759

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
Call Thomas R Gaspari at 727 642 3678 for this Studio Apartment partly furnished or unfurnished.
Community laundry, Pool, tennis.Close to Tampa

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 N Bayshore Blvd Apt 204 have any available units?
240 N Bayshore Blvd Apt 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 N Bayshore Blvd Apt 204 have?
Some of 240 N Bayshore Blvd Apt 204's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 N Bayshore Blvd Apt 204 currently offering any rent specials?
240 N Bayshore Blvd Apt 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 N Bayshore Blvd Apt 204 pet-friendly?
No, 240 N Bayshore Blvd Apt 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 240 N Bayshore Blvd Apt 204 offer parking?
No, 240 N Bayshore Blvd Apt 204 does not offer parking.
Does 240 N Bayshore Blvd Apt 204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 N Bayshore Blvd Apt 204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 N Bayshore Blvd Apt 204 have a pool?
Yes, 240 N Bayshore Blvd Apt 204 has a pool.
Does 240 N Bayshore Blvd Apt 204 have accessible units?
No, 240 N Bayshore Blvd Apt 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 240 N Bayshore Blvd Apt 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 N Bayshore Blvd Apt 204 has units with dishwashers.
