Clearwater, FL
24 North Belcher Road
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

24 North Belcher Road

24 Belcher Road · No Longer Available
Location

24 Belcher Road, Clearwater, FL 33765

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
Live the Clearwater/Dunedin lifestyle Conveniently located to major hwys, Int' Airports, beaches, & shopping!!! Enjoy World famous beaches & preserves, Honeymoon Island! Minutes to Tampa, Clearwater, & St Pete. Coast Guard & Military welcome... For more information on this property contact Robert Clark @ 727-692-0349.

SPECIAL: Ask about specials

"Its Just That Easy"

A-Team Apartment Rentals!

Robert Clark 727-692-0349

Licensed Real Estate Agent

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/24-n-belcher-rd-clearwater-fl-33765-usa/9d84e9b5-d31d-4872-9d24-118a08a7d7b0

(RLNE5658153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 North Belcher Road have any available units?
24 North Belcher Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 North Belcher Road have?
Some of 24 North Belcher Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 North Belcher Road currently offering any rent specials?
24 North Belcher Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 North Belcher Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 North Belcher Road is pet friendly.
Does 24 North Belcher Road offer parking?
Yes, 24 North Belcher Road offers parking.
Does 24 North Belcher Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 North Belcher Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 North Belcher Road have a pool?
Yes, 24 North Belcher Road has a pool.
Does 24 North Belcher Road have accessible units?
No, 24 North Belcher Road does not have accessible units.
Does 24 North Belcher Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 North Belcher Road has units with dishwashers.
