2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705
2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705

2250 Druid Road · No Longer Available
Location

2250 Druid Road, Clearwater, FL 33764

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Contact Ashtin Brock 727-422-3686 Well Kept 2 Bedroom Quiet Complex on 2nd Floor, Minutes from Restaurants, Shopping, US Hwy 19 and Route 60 Neat and Clean

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705 have any available units?
2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705 have?
Some of 2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705 currently offering any rent specials?
2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705 pet-friendly?
No, 2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705 offer parking?
Yes, 2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705 does offer parking.
Does 2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705 have a pool?
Yes, 2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705 has a pool.
Does 2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705 have accessible units?
No, 2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705 does not have accessible units.
Does 2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705 has units with dishwashers.
