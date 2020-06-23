Rent Calculator
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705
2250 Druid Road
·
Location
2250 Druid Road, Clearwater, FL 33764
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Contact Ashtin Brock 727-422-3686 Well Kept 2 Bedroom Quiet Complex on 2nd Floor, Minutes from Restaurants, Shopping, US Hwy 19 and Route 60 Neat and Clean
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705 have any available units?
2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clearwater Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705 have?
Some of 2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705 currently offering any rent specials?
2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705 pet-friendly?
No, 2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clearwater
.
Does 2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705 offer parking?
Yes, 2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705 does offer parking.
Does 2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705 have a pool?
Yes, 2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705 has a pool.
Does 2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705 have accessible units?
No, 2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705 does not have accessible units.
Does 2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2250 Druid Rd E Apt 705 has units with dishwashers.
