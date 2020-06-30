Rent Calculator
Clearwater, FL
225 Hamden Dr
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
225 Hamden Dr
225 Hamden Drive
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
225 Hamden Drive, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach
Amenities
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
this listing is a short term vacation rental, everything is included and it comes furnished! close to everything you will enjoy the stay !
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 225 Hamden Dr have any available units?
225 Hamden Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clearwater Rent Report
.
Is 225 Hamden Dr currently offering any rent specials?
225 Hamden Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Hamden Dr pet-friendly?
No, 225 Hamden Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clearwater
.
Does 225 Hamden Dr offer parking?
No, 225 Hamden Dr does not offer parking.
Does 225 Hamden Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Hamden Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Hamden Dr have a pool?
No, 225 Hamden Dr does not have a pool.
Does 225 Hamden Dr have accessible units?
No, 225 Hamden Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Hamden Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Hamden Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Hamden Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 Hamden Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
