Clearwater, FL
2223 SPRINGRAIN DRIVE
Last updated January 7 2020 at 6:37 AM

2223 SPRINGRAIN DRIVE

2223 Springrains Drive · No Longer Available
Clearwater
Location

2223 Springrains Drive, Clearwater, FL 33763
Spring Lakes of Clearwater

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining, a privacy fence, and a screened-in patio area. The interior features stylish laminate and tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, a fireplace in the living room, and a kitchen equipped with updated stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 SPRINGRAIN DRIVE have any available units?
2223 SPRINGRAIN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2223 SPRINGRAIN DRIVE have?
Some of 2223 SPRINGRAIN DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2223 SPRINGRAIN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2223 SPRINGRAIN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 SPRINGRAIN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2223 SPRINGRAIN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2223 SPRINGRAIN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2223 SPRINGRAIN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2223 SPRINGRAIN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2223 SPRINGRAIN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 SPRINGRAIN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2223 SPRINGRAIN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2223 SPRINGRAIN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2223 SPRINGRAIN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 SPRINGRAIN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2223 SPRINGRAIN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

