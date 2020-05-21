2223 SPRINGRAIN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining, a privacy fence, and a screened-in patio area. The interior features stylish laminate and tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, a fireplace in the living room, and a kitchen equipped with updated stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!