All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 2173 UNIVERSITY DRIVE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2173 UNIVERSITY DRIVE S
Last updated August 23 2019 at 6:59 AM

2173 UNIVERSITY DRIVE S

2173 University Drive South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2173 University Drive South, Clearwater, FL 33764
University Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 2 CAR GARAGE WITH UPDATED TILE FLOORING, NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, RESTAURANTS, MALLS, WITH EAST ACCESS TO CLEARWATER BEACH, LARGO, AND MUCH MORE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2173 UNIVERSITY DRIVE S have any available units?
2173 UNIVERSITY DRIVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2173 UNIVERSITY DRIVE S have?
Some of 2173 UNIVERSITY DRIVE S's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2173 UNIVERSITY DRIVE S currently offering any rent specials?
2173 UNIVERSITY DRIVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2173 UNIVERSITY DRIVE S pet-friendly?
No, 2173 UNIVERSITY DRIVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2173 UNIVERSITY DRIVE S offer parking?
Yes, 2173 UNIVERSITY DRIVE S offers parking.
Does 2173 UNIVERSITY DRIVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2173 UNIVERSITY DRIVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2173 UNIVERSITY DRIVE S have a pool?
No, 2173 UNIVERSITY DRIVE S does not have a pool.
Does 2173 UNIVERSITY DRIVE S have accessible units?
No, 2173 UNIVERSITY DRIVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 2173 UNIVERSITY DRIVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2173 UNIVERSITY DRIVE S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St
Clearwater, FL 33756
The Palms at Countryside Apartments
25350 US-19 North
Clearwater, FL 33763
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa