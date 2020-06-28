2173 University Drive South, Clearwater, FL 33764 University Park
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 2 CAR GARAGE WITH UPDATED TILE FLOORING, NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, RESTAURANTS, MALLS, WITH EAST ACCESS TO CLEARWATER BEACH, LARGO, AND MUCH MORE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2173 UNIVERSITY DRIVE S have any available units?
2173 UNIVERSITY DRIVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2173 UNIVERSITY DRIVE S have?
Some of 2173 UNIVERSITY DRIVE S's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2173 UNIVERSITY DRIVE S currently offering any rent specials?
2173 UNIVERSITY DRIVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.