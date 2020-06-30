All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 2170 Alemanda Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2170 Alemanda Drive
Last updated April 21 2020 at 11:14 PM

2170 Alemanda Drive

2170 Alemanda Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2170 Alemanda Drive, Clearwater, FL 33764

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2170 Alemanda Drive have any available units?
2170 Alemanda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 2170 Alemanda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2170 Alemanda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2170 Alemanda Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2170 Alemanda Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2170 Alemanda Drive offer parking?
No, 2170 Alemanda Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2170 Alemanda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2170 Alemanda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2170 Alemanda Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2170 Alemanda Drive has a pool.
Does 2170 Alemanda Drive have accessible units?
No, 2170 Alemanda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2170 Alemanda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2170 Alemanda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2170 Alemanda Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2170 Alemanda Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa