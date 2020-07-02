Rent Calculator
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
217 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD
Last updated January 22 2020 at 5:14 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
217 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD
217 S Mcmullen Booth Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
217 S Mcmullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33759
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
EXCELLENT CONDITION NEW A/C, DINNING AREA, CLOSE TO POOL, DROUND FLOOR UNIT WITH SCREEN PORCH,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 217 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD have any available units?
217 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clearwater Rent Report
.
What amenities does 217 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD have?
Some of 217 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 217 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
217 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 217 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clearwater
.
Does 217 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD offer parking?
No, 217 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 217 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 217 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD has a pool.
Does 217 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 217 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 217 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
