2168 Druid Road

Amenities
Don't miss out on this beautiful 2/2 available now. These units have updated kitchens including farmhouse sink, glass top stove, granite countertops and tile backsplash, wood flooring, walk-in closets, washer/dryer, hurricane impact windows, and many more upgrades. 24 hour fitness club with personal TVs on equipment, resort style saltwater pool, lakeside jogging/walking trail, dog park/agility equipment, bike racks, business center and much more. Call now for more information!!!!
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2168-druid-rd-clearwater-fl-33765-usa-unit-112/67954e0d-07c6-4134-af29-5fa4b9f016f5
(RLNE5575214)