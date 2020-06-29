All apartments in Clearwater
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2168 Druid Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

2168 Druid Road

2168 Druid Road · No Longer Available
Location

2168 Druid Road, Clearwater, FL 33765

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bike storage
Don't miss out on this beautiful 2/2 available now. These units have updated kitchens including farmhouse sink, glass top stove, granite countertops and tile backsplash, wood flooring, walk-in closets, washer/dryer, hurricane impact windows, and many more upgrades. 24 hour fitness club with personal TVs on equipment, resort style saltwater pool, lakeside jogging/walking trail, dog park/agility equipment, bike racks, business center and much more. Call now for more information!!!!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2168-druid-rd-clearwater-fl-33765-usa-unit-112/67954e0d-07c6-4134-af29-5fa4b9f016f5

(RLNE5575214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2168 Druid Road have any available units?
2168 Druid Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2168 Druid Road have?
Some of 2168 Druid Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2168 Druid Road currently offering any rent specials?
2168 Druid Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2168 Druid Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2168 Druid Road is pet friendly.
Does 2168 Druid Road offer parking?
Yes, 2168 Druid Road offers parking.
Does 2168 Druid Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2168 Druid Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2168 Druid Road have a pool?
Yes, 2168 Druid Road has a pool.
Does 2168 Druid Road have accessible units?
No, 2168 Druid Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2168 Druid Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2168 Druid Road has units with dishwashers.
