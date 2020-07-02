Rent Calculator
2086 S DRUID CIRCLE
2086 South Druid Circle
No Longer Available
Location
2086 South Druid Circle, Clearwater, FL 33764
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 1.5 BATHROOM 2 CAR GARAGE FULLY UPDATED HOME LOCATED IN A PRIME CLEARWATER AREA. FEATURES FRESH PAINT, UPDATED BATHROOM, UPDATED KITCHEN, NICE APPLIANCES, ON A CULDESAC, MUST SEE!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2086 S DRUID CIRCLE have any available units?
2086 S DRUID CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Clearwater Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2086 S DRUID CIRCLE have?
Some of 2086 S DRUID CIRCLE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 2086 S DRUID CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2086 S DRUID CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2086 S DRUID CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2086 S DRUID CIRCLE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Clearwater
.
Does 2086 S DRUID CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2086 S DRUID CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2086 S DRUID CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2086 S DRUID CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2086 S DRUID CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 2086 S DRUID CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 2086 S DRUID CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2086 S DRUID CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2086 S DRUID CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2086 S DRUID CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
