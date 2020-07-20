Rent Calculator
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2084 SUN DOWN DRIVE
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:43 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2084 SUN DOWN DRIVE
2084 Sun Down Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2084 Sun Down Drive, Clearwater, FL 33763
Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Centrally located in Pinellas County Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Transportation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2084 SUN DOWN DRIVE have any available units?
2084 SUN DOWN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clearwater Rent Report
.
Is 2084 SUN DOWN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2084 SUN DOWN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2084 SUN DOWN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2084 SUN DOWN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clearwater
.
Does 2084 SUN DOWN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2084 SUN DOWN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2084 SUN DOWN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2084 SUN DOWN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2084 SUN DOWN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2084 SUN DOWN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2084 SUN DOWN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2084 SUN DOWN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2084 SUN DOWN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2084 SUN DOWN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2084 SUN DOWN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2084 SUN DOWN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
