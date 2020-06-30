Rent Calculator
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2078 Los Lomas Dr
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:35 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2078 Los Lomas Dr
2078 Los Lomas Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2078 Los Lomas Drive, Clearwater, FL 33763
Valencia Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2/1 with garage and fenced back yard. Stainless appliances. W/D hook ups. Ready Now
Call/Text Kyle Jones 727-480-5028 for a showing.
Move in fees- $50 app fee per adult. $1175 1st months rent, $1175 Deposit, $125 admin fee
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2078 Los Lomas Dr have any available units?
2078 Los Lomas Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clearwater Rent Report
.
Is 2078 Los Lomas Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2078 Los Lomas Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2078 Los Lomas Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2078 Los Lomas Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clearwater
.
Does 2078 Los Lomas Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2078 Los Lomas Dr offers parking.
Does 2078 Los Lomas Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2078 Los Lomas Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2078 Los Lomas Dr have a pool?
No, 2078 Los Lomas Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2078 Los Lomas Dr have accessible units?
No, 2078 Los Lomas Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2078 Los Lomas Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2078 Los Lomas Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2078 Los Lomas Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2078 Los Lomas Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
