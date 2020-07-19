2075 PLATEAU ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable home tucked back on the lot offers laminate flooring thru out. This unique floor plan has living area which flows into the eating area and open kitchen with pantry then out to the enclosed Florida room and from there. either to the screen enclosed lanai and back yard or to the master bedroom and bath area. There is a shower only in the master bath. The other guest bedrooms and bath are located on the side of the home. There is a separate laundry area with washer and dryer which leads to the one car garage (no opener). There is a nice fenced back yard for privacy. The home is located close to Dunedin Elementary School, shopping, dining and area entertainment. This is a non smoking residence and the owner will consider a small pet with pet fee. If you would like lawn service included, then please add $45 to the monthly rent.