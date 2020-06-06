All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 2042 Los Lomas Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2042 Los Lomas Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2042 Los Lomas Dr.

2042 Los Lomas Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2042 Los Lomas Drive, Clearwater, FL 33763
Valencia Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4701136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2042 Los Lomas Dr. have any available units?
2042 Los Lomas Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 2042 Los Lomas Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2042 Los Lomas Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2042 Los Lomas Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2042 Los Lomas Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2042 Los Lomas Dr. offer parking?
No, 2042 Los Lomas Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2042 Los Lomas Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2042 Los Lomas Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2042 Los Lomas Dr. have a pool?
No, 2042 Los Lomas Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2042 Los Lomas Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2042 Los Lomas Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2042 Los Lomas Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2042 Los Lomas Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2042 Los Lomas Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2042 Los Lomas Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa