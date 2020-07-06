All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 2025 Rogers St Apt 112.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2025 Rogers St Apt 112
Last updated April 20 2020 at 5:55 PM

2025 Rogers St Apt 112

2025 Rogers Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2025 Rogers Street, Clearwater, FL 33764

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
Apartments at Rogers Square are equipped with Air Conditioning, Balcony and Courtyard. This apartment community also offers amenities such as Elevator, Laundry Facilities and Pool and is located on 2025 Rogers St in the 33764 zip code. Choose your preferred 1 Bedroom Apt, 2 Bedroom Apt or 3 Bedroom Apt with floorplans ranging from 711 Sq.Ft to 2000 Sq.Ft. These units are in a great location and near many shopping centers and attractions. These homes will not last long.

2025 Rogers St, Clearwater, FL 33764

give us a call at 7272651877 if you have any questions

(RLNE4993062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 Rogers St Apt 112 have any available units?
2025 Rogers St Apt 112 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 Rogers St Apt 112 have?
Some of 2025 Rogers St Apt 112's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 Rogers St Apt 112 currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Rogers St Apt 112 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 Rogers St Apt 112 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2025 Rogers St Apt 112 is pet friendly.
Does 2025 Rogers St Apt 112 offer parking?
No, 2025 Rogers St Apt 112 does not offer parking.
Does 2025 Rogers St Apt 112 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2025 Rogers St Apt 112 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 Rogers St Apt 112 have a pool?
Yes, 2025 Rogers St Apt 112 has a pool.
Does 2025 Rogers St Apt 112 have accessible units?
No, 2025 Rogers St Apt 112 does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 Rogers St Apt 112 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2025 Rogers St Apt 112 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa