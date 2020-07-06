2025 Rogers St Apt 112

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator on-site laundry pool internet access

Apartments at Rogers Square are equipped with Air Conditioning, Balcony and Courtyard. This apartment community also offers amenities such as Elevator, Laundry Facilities and Pool and is located on 2025 Rogers St in the 33764 zip code. Choose your preferred 1 Bedroom Apt, 2 Bedroom Apt or 3 Bedroom Apt with floorplans ranging from 711 Sq.Ft to 2000 Sq.Ft. These units are in a great location and near many shopping centers and attractions. These homes will not last long.



2025 Rogers St, Clearwater, FL 33764



give us a call at 7272651877 if you have any questions



(RLNE4993062)